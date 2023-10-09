State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,148,000 after buying an additional 244,930 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,901. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

