State of Michigan Retirement System Has $32.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $31.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $432.15. 3,308,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,844. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $388.10 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.47.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

