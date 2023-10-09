State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,917. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.