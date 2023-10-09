State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 734,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 409,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,725,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,577,055. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

