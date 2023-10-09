State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.26.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.61. 633,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,528. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

