State Street (NYSE:STT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.42. 136,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.17.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in State Street by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

