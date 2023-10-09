Status (SNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $90.38 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015519 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,510.70 or 1.00015577 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02395121 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $1,335,057.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.