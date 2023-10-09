Steem Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Steem has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $76.98 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,458.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00229763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.31 or 0.00787785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00553972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00054639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00118748 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 445,715,322 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

