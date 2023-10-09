StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $20.21. 3,503,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,172 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,489,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,170 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

