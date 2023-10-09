StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Children’s Place

Children’s Place Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 57,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $300.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.13. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.20 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 23.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 62.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.