StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. 1,159,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,649,585. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,486.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 492,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 461,451 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2,606.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 606,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

