StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYMT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,229. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $770.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -56.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 21.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.