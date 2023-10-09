StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 95,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $226.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 356.62% and a negative net margin of 166.17%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

