StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.62. 41,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.05. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 765,595 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

