StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PWOD traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. 580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,763. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.49. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 549.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 122.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

