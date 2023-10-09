StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut Perficient from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of PRFT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,606. Perficient has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $231.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 80,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Perficient by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Perficient by 31.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

