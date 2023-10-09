StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of POWI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.93. 11,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,274. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,071.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,564.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,724 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after purchasing an additional 535,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $35,392,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 250.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after purchasing an additional 492,905 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,388,000 after purchasing an additional 299,127 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

