StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.30. 1,214,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,411,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

