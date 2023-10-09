StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.38.

Summit Materials Trading Down 2.2 %

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. 25,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,518. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Summit Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

