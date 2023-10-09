StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 276,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.46%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,382. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

