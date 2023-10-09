StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.40.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.78. 38,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.99.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after acquiring an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,197,000 after buying an additional 305,112 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

