StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $33.93. 173,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,315,000 after buying an additional 68,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

