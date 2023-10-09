StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.42.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,350. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Randolph Co Inc grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 18,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.