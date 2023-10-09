StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DNOW. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 70,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,023. NOW has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). NOW had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NOW will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,504,000 after buying an additional 242,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NOW by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 678,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,551,000 after acquiring an additional 105,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NOW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NOW by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 128,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

