StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.47. 66,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,933. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $615.01 million, a PE ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,024.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Quarry LP bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

