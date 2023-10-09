StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.59. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 215,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

