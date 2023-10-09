StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 146,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,943. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,535,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after buying an additional 342,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 253,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 717,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,393,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 139,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

