STP (STPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31.30 Million

STP (STPT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $119.32 million and $31.30 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015499 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,598.82 or 1.00001174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06243476 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $30,683,373.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.