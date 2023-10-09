Stratis Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002515 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $106.96 million and approximately $256.89 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.27 or 0.05738624 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00034649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,073,907 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

