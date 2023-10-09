Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 897,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 343,494 shares.The stock last traded at $57.86 and had previously closed at $55.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPCR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,632,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,724,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% in the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after buying an additional 1,200,991 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,046,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,711,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

