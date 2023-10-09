Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.
Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.
