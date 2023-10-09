Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.82

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.82 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.
Suruga Bank Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $862.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33.
Suruga Bank Company Profile
Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.
