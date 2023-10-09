Synectics (LON:SNX) Trading 13.3% Higher

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.56). 19,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 10,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.38).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.98. The stock has a market cap of £22.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,550.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

