Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,815. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. Sysco has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

