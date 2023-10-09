Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.0822

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $61.44 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,579.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.20 or 0.00791216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00119692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014115 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

