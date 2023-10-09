TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Up 0.3%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,875 ($35.19) and last traded at GBX 2,875 ($35.19). Approximately 15,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 58,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,865 ($35.07).

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 484.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,794.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,535.46.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

