Telcoin (TEL) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $52.47 million and approximately $192,428.04 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Telcoin

Telcoin’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

