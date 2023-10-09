Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $324.68 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $324.68 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,833,010,353,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,802,476,140,723 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

