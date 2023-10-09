Terra (LUNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26.41 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $160.72 million and approximately $26.41 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001211 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 396,650,743 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

