TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $110.13 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 10% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $110.13 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00034629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00024779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003161 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,030,194 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,988,968 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

