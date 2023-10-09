Tether (USDT) Market Cap Achieves $83.48 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $83.48 billion and $17.05 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,625,711,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,474,442,138 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
