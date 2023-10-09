Texas Instruments (TXN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) recently:

10/5/2023 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $170.00.

9/20/2023 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Texas Instruments had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $156.72. 2,747,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.52.

Get Texas Instruments Incorporated alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after buying an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.