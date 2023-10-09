The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.28. 8,101,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,303,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

