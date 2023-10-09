Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Trimmed by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $492.37. The company had a trading volume of 388,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

