Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after purchasing an additional 633,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after acquiring an additional 194,602 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $493.22. 417,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,068. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

