Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Trading Down 8.3%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

See Also

