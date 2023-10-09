Traders Buy Large Volume of V.F. Put Options (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 26,695 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 132% compared to the average volume of 11,494 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of VFC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,092. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.