Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.88

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 715959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.46.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $527.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,818 shares of company stock valued at $124,455 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,759 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 995,136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after buying an additional 791,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,759,000 after buying an additional 736,000 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

