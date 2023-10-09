TrueUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $182.35 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $3.41 billion and $182.35 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 3,418,805,399 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

