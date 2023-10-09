U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Shares Up 1%

Shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.69. Approximately 6,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $112.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

